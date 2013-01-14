Mumbai and Silicon Valley-based database infrastructure software developer ScaleArc, Inc. has raised $12.3 million in Series C round of funding led by Accel partners. Existing investors Trinity Ventures and Nexus Ventures also took part in the round. The funds will be used primarily to invest in sales and marketing to fuel the company's global expansion in the Big Data market, as well as product development. The company is also looking to significantly ramp up hiring.

"We continue to be impressed with ScaleArc's approach to solving a key Big Data problem, as well as its significant customer traction with well-documented return on investments (ROIs)," said Sameer Gandhi, General Partner at Accel Partners.

Set up in 2009 by Varun Singh (CEO), former CTO of Web18 Software Services Ltd, the internet and mobile arm of the Network18 group, the company offers database infrastructure software to e-commerce and SaaS initiatives, enterprises, online gaming/digital media companies and technology service providers. It simplifies the way database environments are deployed and managed, and lowers costs without any changes to applications or databases.

ScaleArc iDB is software that inserts transparently between applications and databases, requiring no modifications to applications or databases to deploy.

According to the company, customers who deploy ScaleArc iDB are able to reduce troubleshooting times from days or hours to minutes, achieve significantly higher uptime, provide instant vertical and horizontal scalability of their existing database infrastructure, provide much better query performance (up to 60x faster) and strengthen the overall security of their database environment.

It supports MySQL, Microsoft SQL Server and Oracle databases and is available as software on any x86-64 server, as a virtual appliance on any x86 compatible hypervisor, or as a turnkey appliance. ScaleArc iDB is cloud-ready and available via service providers such as the Amazon AWS Marketplace, GoGrid, Joyent, Hyperwiser, Liquid Web Hosting and NephoScale.

The company's existing customers include Flipkart.com, Demand Media, Disney UTV, KIXEYE, Sazze (dealspl.us) and Weather Decision Technologies.

"In the Big Data ecosystem we're the only company that can offer a true next generation database infrastructure platform for applications that use a wide variety of databases such as MySQL, Oracle or Microsoft SQL Server, and can transparently bridge the performance and scalability gap between SQL and NoSQL databases," said Singh.

ScaleArc had earlier raised $5.33 million in its second round of institutional funding, led by Trinity Ventures and with full participation of the company's existing investor, Nexus Venture Partners. It had also joined the Global Cloud Network (GCN), an alliance of mobile carriers who run their mobile cloud and IaaS (infrastructure as a service) platforms on Joyent Inc.'s (a cloud infrastructure company) data centre fabric, to bring enhanced database infrastructure solutions to emerging markets.

