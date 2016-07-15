SAO PAULO, July 15 Lupo SA, a Brazilian
underwear producer, has agreed to buy Scalina SA, a lingerie and
hosiery maker backed by Carlyle Group LP, for an undisclosed
sum.
In a statement to Reuters on Friday, Lupo pledged to keep
both brands separated until receiving antitrust and regulatory
approval for the transaction. Reuters reported on Tuesday that
Carlyle and partners were close to selling Scalina,
following a series of setbacks that led to a debt restructuring.
A source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters that
Lupo and Scalina's owners - Carlyle, millionaire Artur Grynbaum
and the company's founding Heilberg family - negotiated a price
tag of around 90 million reais ($28 million) for the company.
($1 = 3.2573 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Writing by Guillermo
Parra-Bernal)