* Scandals can be an opportunity
* Don't be too assertive in reaching out
* Don't gloat about a rival's scandal
By Jennifer Hoyt Cummings
NEW YORK, March 20 When Wall Street misbehaves,
it's often a financial adviser who ends up on the hot seat, left
to answer the public's questions.
A scathing New York Times op-ed about Goldman Sachs
by a departing executive last week marks the latest black eye
for the industry. The latest embarrassment comes after toxic
investment products, insider trading and Ponzi schemes already
had shaken clients' trust in the people who handle their money.
The headlines have hit close to home for advisers. Merrill
Lynch advisers have had to field questions about woes at their
parent company, Bank of America Corp, several times over
the last few months. Last September, UBS Wealth Management
Americas parent UBS AG had a $2 billion rogue trader
scandal, which made even faraway U.S. clients nervous.
And it did not reflect well on Morgan Stanley Smith Barney
advisers recently when a banker was arrested for allegedly
stabbing a cab driver and another was allegedly linked to a
prostitution venture.
The best way to navigate the bad press? Don't call clients
each time a new scandal breaks. Being prepared, however, can
help turn a scandal into an opportunity. Advisers who arm
themselves with talking points before skittish clients call can
help turn that anxiety into a new level of comfort and loyalty.
The conversations can remind clients that they need an
adviser to serve as a liaison to the complicated world of
financial services.
"It's a perfect opportunity to emphasize why they're with
you," said Mike Kostoff, managing partner with the wealth
management consulting firm The Kostoff Group. "Client anxiety is
a good thing if you can help them manage it."
KEEPING PERSPECTIVE
Advisers who get in front of negative news by reaching out
to clients may just end up informing them of something they did
not care about or even know about.
For those in the insular world of New York or the financial
services industry, it may seem like Greg Smith - the author of
the now-famous public resignation - became ubiquitous last week
after he said that Goldman had a toxic culture and a pattern of
mistreating and cheating clients.
But the op-ed, in which Smith wrote that some colleagues
referred to their clients as "muppets" - a British slang term
for a stupid person, not Jim Henson's beloved puppets - has not
come up in conversations, said a half-dozen advisers interviewed
by Reuters. One Merrill Lynch Wealth Management adviser based in
the South said she had not even heard about the op-ed.
If you work at a firm that has been repeatedly hit with
negative news, don't make the mistake of thinking your clients
are paying close attention. Don't contact them unless the news
is bad enough to make the average person worry about your firm's
financial health.
"It always seems worse from our perspective because we know
more," said Ed Friedman, a senior partner at the New York-based
Friedman Consulting Group. "We live it every day."
TALKING POINTS
When anxious clients do call, don't just wing it. Have
talking points ready. If it's your firm in the news, get the
public relations department to help you figure out what to say.
As a first step, listen, and don't be defensive. Start the
conversation by letting your clients vent, which may be all they
really want to do. Then address their concerns in simple
language and avoid financial jargon, which will only make them
more apprehensive.
Andy Tasnady, founder of the consulting firm Tasnady &
Associates, said that clients mostly want to be assured of two
things during the conversation: "Is my money safe?" and, "Can I
trust the people and products from this firm?"
Address the first question by reiterating your firm's risk
controls and how client money is safeguarded.
How you address the second concern will depend on your
business model. If you have a record of giving clients a
balanced view of your firm's proprietary products, remind them
of that. And let clients know where your loyalties lie: You are
a representative of your firm, but in the end you work for them.
HIGH ROAD
Advisers may be tempted to capitalize on scandals that
befall rivals, but this is dangerous.
Smith's op-ed lambasting Goldman might appear to be great
marketing fodder for independent advisers, who have long been
outspoken critics of big Wall Street firms.
But using such a tactic could backfire because the general
public is not well-versed in the differences between a broker on
Wall Street and an adviser at an independent shop, said Michael
Kitces, a wealth management expert and author of the blog Nerd's
Eye View. Clients could just lump independent advisers in with
the subject of the criticism, he said.
If a rival firm's scandal comes up in conversation, use it
as an opportunity to highlight what you do right, not what your
competitors do wrong, said Tim Welsh, president of the Larkspur,
California-based consulting firm Nexus Strategy LLC.