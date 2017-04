Dec 18Scandinavian Private Equity A/S :

* Said on Wednesday Q3 income from investing activities 44.5 million Danish crowns ($7.35 million) versus 19.2 million crowns last year

* Q3 EBIT 43.2 million crowns versus 16 million crowns last year

* Said had resolved to distribute extraordinary dividend of 1,400 crowns per share

* Said given the company's current asset allocation, return expectations are equivalent to a long-term return on equity of 7-8 pct pa.

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 6.0573 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)