Nov 28 Scandinavian Brake Systems A/S :

* Q3 net sales 269.0 million Danish crowns versus 276.6 million crowns

* Q3 pretax profit 12.7 million crowns versus 9.4 million crowns

* Q3 EBIT 22.1 million crowns versus 20.5 million crowns

* Now sees 2014 EBITDA at 125-135 million crowns against previous guidance of 140-150 million crowns

* Raises 2014 revenue outlook to 1.00-1.02 billion crowns from previously named 0.94-1.04 billion crowns