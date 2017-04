Sept 23 Scandinavian Private Equity A/S :

* Said on Monday Q2 profit from investing activities was 22.3 million Danish crowns versus loss 6.4 million Danish crowns

* Said Q2 EBIT was 20.6 million Danish crowns versus loss 9.6 million Danish crowns

* Said end-H1 equity stood at 860 million Danish crowns, corresponding to a book value per share of 19,474 crowns

* Said board decided to distribute extraordinary dividend of 1,500 crowns per share Source text for Eikon:

