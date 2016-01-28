(Adds analyst, company quotes)
COPENHAGEN Jan 28 Scandinavian Tobacco Company
(STG) set an indicative price range on Thursday for its stock
market listing of 93-110 Danish crowns per share, valuing the
firm at up to 11 billion crowns ($1.6 billion).
The flotation will be the first initial public offering
(IPO) in Copenhagen since March 2015 when IT services business
NNIT listed on the exchange.
STG IPO-SCANTG.CO will offer up to 40 percent of its share
capital. No new shares will be issued so the net proceeds will
go to the Augustinus Foundation and the Obel Family Foundation
together with Swedish Match.
"Investors have been a little uncertain about the company's
historic growth, and it seems to have pushed the price range
down somewhat," analyst Michael Friis Jorgensen from Alm. Brand
Markets said.
The company has played down the impact of proposed tighter
regulation of cigars in the United States, its biggest market.
"We have several avenues for growing our business, and by
optimising our business, particularly our supply chain," Chief
Executive Niels Frederiksen said in a statement.
The shares are expected to be admitted the Nasdaq Copenhagen
exchange no later than Feb. 10.
J.P. Morgan Securities, Deutsche Bank and Nordea Markets
have been appointed to manage the IPO.
Carnegie Investment Bank has been appointed co-lead manager
while FIH Partners is acting as financial advisor to STG.
($1 = 6.8622 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; additional reporting Teis jensen;
editing by David Clarke)