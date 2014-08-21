Aug 21 Scandi Standard publ AB : * Q2 net sales increased by 1% to SEK 1.30 billion * Q2 adjusted operating income SEK 76.3 million versus SEK 90.3 million * 2014 outlook for the full year remains unchanged * 2014 net sales are expected to be in line with or lower than 2013 pro forma * 2014 adjusted operating income is expected to be in line with or higher than