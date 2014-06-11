BRUSSELS, June 11 European Union regulators are
examining a complaint by ferry group Scandlines accusing Danish
authorities of giving billions of euros in illegal state
subsidies to state-owned builder Femern A/S to build a tunnel
between Denmark and Germany.
The Fehmarn Belt Fixed Link project, due to start next year,
will connect the Danish island of Lolland to Fehmarn island on
the German side. It consists of a four-lane motorway and a
double-track railway which is due to be completed in 2021.
The EU executive can order national authorities to recover
state aid if it is deemed to give companies an unfair advantage.
In its complaint to the European Commission, seen by
Reuters, Scandlines, owned by private equity investor
3i, said the Danish measures included state loans
without a fixed repayment period and various tax benefits.
"All these measures confer a selective advantage upon the
companies through state resources, distort competition and
affect trade between member states," the complaint said.
Danish authorities were not immediately available to
comment.
The European Commission said it was aware of the issue.
"We can confirm that we have received and are assessing this
complaint," the EU state aid authority said in a statement.
