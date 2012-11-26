(Corrects spelling of potential bidder to DFDS from DSDF)
FRANKFURT Nov 26 Private equity groups 3i
and Allianz Capital Partners (ACP) are set to
launch the sale of ferry group Scandlines in January by sending
out information memorandums, sources close to the transaction
said on Monday.
Scandlines' rival DFDS Seaways of Denmark and Italian peer
Grimaldi are seen as the only shipping players considering a bid
for the largest ferry group in the southern Baltic, a banker
familiar with the industry said.
Separately, private equity investors like Terra Firma
, Nordic Capital, Apollo, Axa Private Equity
and infrastructure funds like RREEF are
expected to take a look at the asset, the person added.
($1 = 0.7717 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; additional reporting by Simon
Meads and Isabell Witt)