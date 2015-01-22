BRIEF-Exceet group says potential buyer of buyer 27.8 pct of voting share will not make a tender offer
* Potential buyer of an equity stake who contemplated tender offer to shareholders withdrew consideration to issue tender offer
Jan 22 Scanfil Oyj :
* According to unaudited preliminary information Scanfil Group's turnover in 2014 was about 214 million euros ($248.90 million) versus 188.5 million euros in 2013
* 2014 operating profit about 16.1 million euros versus 11.8 million euros last year
* Earlier estimated 2014 operating profit to amount to 14.5 - 16.0 million euros and turnover to increase by 11-18% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8598 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Potential buyer of an equity stake who contemplated tender offer to shareholders withdrew consideration to issue tender offer
May 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday: