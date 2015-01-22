Jan 22 Scanfil Oyj :

* According to unaudited preliminary information Scanfil Group's turnover in 2014 was about 214 million euros ($248.90 million) versus 188.5 million euros in 2013

* 2014 operating profit about 16.1 million euros versus 11.8 million euros last year

* Earlier estimated 2014 operating profit to amount to 14.5 - 16.0 million euros and turnover to increase by 11-18%