NAIROBI Aug 8 Scangroup, Kenya's top marketing firm, posted an 11 percent rise in first-half pretax profit, sharply down from the 96 percent jump recorded the year before, as growth in revenue and billings slowed.

Scangroup, the only listed marketing and advertising company on the Kenyan bourse, said on Wednesday pretax profit rose to 578 million shillings ($7 million).

The company, part-owned by the world's largest advertising group WPP, handles many of east Africa's big advertising accounts and also operates in Uganda and Tanzania. It has plans for more expansion across Africa.

Revenues rose by 32 percent to 2.02 billion shillings, slower than an 87 percent growth to 1.53 billion shillings in the first half of 2011.

Billings also grew at a much slower 6 percent to 5.94 billion shillings, compared with last year's 70 percent increase.

The firm did not give a reason for the slowdown in revenues and billings.

Wycliffe Masinde, an analyst at Dyer & Blair Investment Bank, was optimistic for the firm's second half performance due to political campaign spending ahead of the March general elections.

"Ad spending in the second half is bound to grow on politicians putting up advertising in media," Masinde said.

($1 = 83.9500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by George Obulutsa and Mark Potter)