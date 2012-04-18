NAIROBI, April 18 Kenya's top marketing services
company ScanGroup posted a 53 percent jump in pretax
profit to 1.28 billion shillings ($15.4 million), thanks to
pick-up in consumer advertising on the continent, it said on
Wednesday.
ScanGroup, the only listed marketing and advertising company
on the Kenyan bourse, said revenue in the period increased 53
percent as manufacturers, such as brewers, and service firms,
such as telecom operators, jostle to advertise their products.
Part-owned by the world's largest advertising group WPP
, ScanGroup included results of its Ogilvy Africa
subsidiaries, which it acquired in late 2010.
Analysts said its strategy of acquiring smaller firms and
entering partnerships to break into new markets like west Africa
had put it in a position to win contracts from multinationals
that are steadily entering Africa or increasing operations.
"It is a consolidator in what was once a very fragmented and
asymmetric space. ScanGroup has built a prime position across
advertising in Africa and it is surfing a rising tide of
multinational spend across the continent," said Aly Khan Satchu,
an independent trader and analyst.
ScanGroup recommended a dividend of 0.70 shillings per
share, unchanged from the previous year, on a basic earnings per
share of 2.55 shillings, up from 2.13 shillings in the previous
period.
($1=83.1500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Mike Nesbit)