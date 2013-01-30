BRIEF-Toyota recalls certain model year 2016 & 2017 Tacoma vehicles
* Toyota recalls certain model year 2016 and 2017 Tacoma vehicles
STOCKHOLM Jan 30 Scania at Q4 news conference: * CEO says higher capacity utilisation in Brazil seen also in start of Q2 * CFO says looking to avoid stop days in European production in Q1 * CFO says company had roughly a week of stop days in Europe production in Q4
* Toyota recalls certain model year 2016 and 2017 Tacoma vehicles
DETROIT, June 1U.S. automakers on Thursday reported flat May sales after two months of declines, and that was enough for investors to bid up shares of General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co.