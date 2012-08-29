STOCKHOLM Aug 29 Scania : * Success for scania's efforts in the mining industry * SEK 1.5 billion contract with peab * agreement commencing 2012 will ensure safe road transportation of iron ore concentrate until 2021 from Northland Resources' ore-mining operation at Pajala in far north Sweden * will deliver about 400 complete truck-and-trailer combinations and service-related products tailored to the mining industry's demands in respect of load capacity, uptime and delivery precision * order was placed by the mining company's general contractor Swerock, a subsidiary of Swedish construction and civil engineering company Peab * "This is the most comprehensive deal we have concluded to date with the Swedish mining industry"