UPDATE 1-Dutch court backs Swatch in row with Tiffany over venture
ZURICH, April 25 A Dutch appeals court ruled on Tuesday that Swatch Group deserved compensation in a row with U.S. luxury goods maker Tiffany over a failed watch venture.
STOCKHOLM, March 31 Scania : * Engines to power atlas copco compressors * Says Scania has been selected by atlas copco to power its large portable air
compressor range * Partnership with Atlas Copco implies an annual volume of 800 engines for Scania
ZURICH, April 25 A Dutch appeals court ruled on Tuesday that Swatch Group deserved compensation in a row with U.S. luxury goods maker Tiffany over a failed watch venture.
* Says FY 2017 H1 net profit to decrease by 10 percent to increase by 10 percent, or to be 132.6 million yuan to 162.1 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (147.3 million yuan)