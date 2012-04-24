* Q1 operating profit 2.3 bln SEK, vs forecast 2.1 bln
* Order intake in Q1 at same level as in Q4
* Q1 orders down 19 pct, in line with expectations
* Shares up 4.3 percent
By Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm
STOCKHOLM, April 24 Swedish truckmaker Scania
painted a brighter picture of demand in its crisis-hit
European market, as a fall in orders stabilised and it posted a
smaller drop in earnings than feared.
Scania's order bookings for trucks and buses fell 19 percent
in the first quarter, in line with analyst expectations and
better than the 27 percent plunge suffered in the final three
months of last year.
Shares in Scania, majority-owned by German group Volkswagen
, were up 4.3 percent by 1205 GMT on Tuesday.
The Middle East market continued to be pummelled by the Arab
Spring while the outlook in Latin America remained uncertain, it
said.
The euro zone debt crisis and a shift to new engines in
Brazil has ended a boom in demand in the highly cyclical truck
market, prompting Scania to lower production, lay off temporary
staff, and put a lid on investment.
Heavy-duty truck sales in Europe fell 10 percent in February
as demand declined in all major markets, leading German
truckmaker MAN SE to say last week it would slash
costs.
Order intake in Europe, Scania's biggest market, fell 6
percent in the quarter on lower activity in Italy, the
Netherlands and Spain, while business was better further east
with increases in Russia and Ukraine.
"The market in southern Europe is still at a low level.
Order bookings in Latin America were adversely affected during
the quarter by the transition to Euro 5-vehicles in Brazil. In
Eurasia, demand remains at a good level," Scania said.
First-quarter operating profit fell 30 percent to 2.32
billion crowns ($342 mill1ion), compared with a forecast for
2.13 billion in a Reuters poll.
"What we see in Europe is a replacement demand coming up,"
chief executive Leif Ostling told a news conference. "We see
here a pent-up demand coming that will trigger a replacement
definitely when we come into 2013, 2014."
EUROPE DOWN BUT NOT OUT
"The order intake was in line, but top-line and earnings
were a little bit better than expected. As far as I can see the
reason it is stronger than expected is the European truck
business, where volumes fell less than feared," Nordea analyst
Johan Trocme said.
Truckmakers are also facing falling sales in Brazil, one of
Scania's top markets, where new emission rules were expected to
put a lid on demand during the first half.
Order intake in Latin America plunged 39 percent and Ostling
said Scania was taking a cautious view on the main Brazilian
market amid uncertainty about the extent to which customers had
stocked up on older, cheaper trucks ahead of the new rules.
The company said new business in the Middle East, affected
by the Arab Spring, also remained at a low level with an
uncertain outlook.
Swedish rival Volvo's shares were up 2.8 percent
while MAN was up 0.9 percent.
Scania would not comment about talks to strengthen ties with
MAN - Volkswagen is pressing for Scania and MAN, in which it
also owns a majority stake, to forge closer ties and become the
European market leader ahead of German group Daimler
and Volvo but so far talks have yielded little.
($1 = 6.7763 Swedish crowns)
