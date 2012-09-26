* CFO says sees same weak trend in Q3 as in H1
* Says global economy and Scania "muddling through"
* CEO sees deliveries of 150,000 vehicles in next demand
peak
By Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm
SODERTALJE, Sweden, Sept 26 Swedish truck maker
Scania said on Wednesday market conditions in Europe
looked weak for the third quarter and uncertainty over demand
had never been greater, but that the company was "muddling
through".
The firm, controlled by Volkswagen AG, sells
roughly half its trucks in Europe. It said there had been
slowing demand in the first and second quarters, with customers
short on credit amid the euro zone debt crisis.
"We see this trend continuing in the third quarter," Chief
Financial Officer Jan Ytterberg said at a company presentation.
"The global economy is muddling through and Scania is doing the
same thing."
Activity in South America has also tumbled due to an
economic slowdown and new emission rules in Brazil.
Truck markets are highly cyclical and sensitive to swings in
the economic climate, leaving much uncertainty about what kind
of market manufacturers will encounter as they come out of the
customary lull of the European summer vacation period.
"It remains pretty stable, but we need to add the question
mark that we have just come back from the vacations and
decision-makers at transport companies have not made a decision
on capacity," Ytterberg told Reuters on the sidelines of the
event.
"As of today, it is stable ... but it is too early to say
how the rest of the autumn will look," he said of the European
market.
Chief Executive Martin Lundstedt said uncertainty over
market demand had never been greater.
Domestic Scania rival Volvo, global No.2 after
market leader Daimler, this week painted a bleak
picture of the European market, saying demand was slowing across
the region while prices were under pressure.
Lundstedt, who has been at Scania for 20 years, took the
helm of the company this month from Leif Ostling, who during
nearly two decades as CEO led the Sodertalje-based manufacturer
to a level of profitability envied by rivals.
Lundstedt said Scania was looking to nearly double its
deliveries to 150,000 vehicles a year when the truck market
reached its next peak in demand and that the group also expected
to grow its service business as a proportion of sales.
Scania delivered about 80,000 vehicles last year. The
company said it expected a total global market of 2.36 million
vehicles at the next demand peak.
($1 = 0.7715 euros)
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm; Editing by
Pravin Char)