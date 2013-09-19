* Says has not seen normal seasonal dip in Europe
* Pre-buys, replacement need lifting market
* Seeing some slowdown in Latam in Q3
* Sets target to double output by 2020
SODERTALJE, Sweden, Sept 19 Swedish truckmaker
Scania did not see the usual seasonal slowdown in
Europe in the third quarter, it said on Thursday, as fleet
operators rush to buy new vehicles before new emission standards
compel them to buy more expensive models from Jan. 1.
A pick-up in demand for heavy-duty trucks has been
gathering pace across Europe's long-suffering market this year
and in July Scania said it would step up production in two
stages over the rest of the year.
At the heart of the European recovery is a need to replace
now ageing fleets bought in the boom years leading up to the
2008 financial crisis, but demand for older models, so-called
Euro 5 trucks, before the new emission rules come into force,
has played a big part.
"There is a replacement need and an interest among customers
to invest in Euro 5 trucks before year-end. In the light of
this, we did not see the normal seasonal downturn in European
order bookings during July and August," said the company, which
is majority owned by Volkswagen.
The new Euro 6 trucks are around 10,000 euros more expensive
than the preceding generation, a price increase of about 5 tpo
10 percent compared with Euro 5 vehicles, mainly due to their
redesigned engines.
BRAZIL
However, while European demand recovers Scania also said on
Thursday it had seen a tempering in the market boom in Latin
America compared with the preceding quarter.
Scania, which has no presence in the United States,
generates a greater share of sales than peers such as market
leaders Daimler and Volvo from Latin
America where Brazilian government incentives have stimulated
sales in the past year.
Worries now focus on how the market will react once the
subsidies are rolled back, while the currency turmoil
surrounding emerging markets such as Brazil due to the expected
eventual slowing of Federal Reserve bond buying has raised
further doubts.
"We have seen some softening during the summer, but one
should put that in the perspective of the order backlog, the
lack of visibility and the extreme demand that we have had,"
Chief Executive Martin Lundstedt said during a presentation at
Scania's headquarters south of Stockholm.
Outlining a forecast for demand across the group for the
2012 to 2020 period, the company said it had begun boosting its
technical capacity to accommodate a near doubling of deliveries
to 120,000 vehicles a year, which will require an investment of
1.5 billion crowns ($232 million) over three years.
Last year Scania delivered some 61,000 trucks.
($1 = 6.4649 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm; Editing by
Greg Mahlich)