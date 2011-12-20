(Adds analyst quotes, background)
STOCKHOLM Dec 20 Swedish truckmaker
Scania said on Tuesday it saw demand slowing further
in a number of markets and will cut global production for a
second time in three months.
Scania said it would cut output by around 15 percent in
January, at manufacturing bases in Europe and Latin America.
The firm cut its production by some 15 percent in November,
citing slowing economic activity..
"The slowdown in Europe and the Middle East has continued.
Meanwhile we are also seeing a lower rate of order bookings from
other markets," Scania said in a statement.
The company said there was uncertainty about the market in
Brazil during the first half of 2012 due to the transition to
new Euro 5 emission legislation, and because of falling global
demand for agricultural products and other commodities.
"It seems like they're really experiencing a slowdown in
demand that maybe some of the other companies in the business
have not seen yet," Sydbank analyst Morten Imsgard said.
"As I see it, the trouble for Scania going into 2012 is that
Europe is slowing down and they are quite exposed to the
European continent.
"And in Brazil, we've seen Volvo doing really well the last
few months. It seems Scania has lost some of the momentum in
that market as well."
Shares in Scania were up 1.5 percent at 1431 GMT at 96.85
crowns, in line with a rise in the Stockholm index.
With global growth set to slow, all truck manufacturers are
expected to have a tough time in 2012.
German competitor Daimler on Tuesday told Reuters
the euro zone debt crisis had rattled its customers and made the
economic outlook for the region uncertain.
However, it reaffirmed its 2013 margin and sales targets.
Swedish rival Volvo said this month it would cut
production of its Renault-branded trucks due to falling demand.
Scania said the production cut would be handled within the
terms of existing flexibility agreements and that it will not
renew the contracts of more than 1,000 fixed-term employees.
(Reporting by Daniel Dickson and Christopher Jungstedt; Editing
by David Hulmes)