BRIEF-Toyota recalls certain model year 2016 & 2017 Tacoma vehicles
STOCKHOLM Jan 30 Truck maker Scania posted a bigger than expected fall in fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday and said it would cut production in Europe in the first quarter due to weak demand.
Despite the gloom in Europe, government subsidies in Brazil underpinned strong demand in South America's biggest economy which buoyed order bookings in the quarter.
Operating profit at Scania, majority owned by Germany's Volkswagen,, fell to 2.17 billion crowns ($340 million) versus a year-ago 2.74 billion to come in below a mean forecast of 2.48 billion seen in Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 6.3815 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm)
DETROIT, June 1U.S. automakers on Thursday reported flat May sales after two months of declines, and that was enough for investors to bid up shares of General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co.