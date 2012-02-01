STOCKHOLM Feb 1 Swedish truck maker Scania reported a bigger than expected fall in quarterly earnings on Wednesday after a softening in the market last year and said 2012 was looking uncertain due to the euro zone crisis.

The company reported a fourth quarter operating profit of 2.74 billion Swedish crowns ($402.38 million), below a forecast 3.28 billion crowns in a Reuters poll and last year's 3.73 billion crowns.

"The outlook for 2012 is difficult to assess, especially in Europe in light of the economic policy problems in the euro zone," chief executive Leif Ostling said in a statement.

Scania shares, unchanged before the news, were down 4.4 percent after the earnings release. ($1 = 6.8094 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Patrick Lannin)