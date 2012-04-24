(Corrects day in first paragraph)
STOCKHOLM, April 24 Swedish truck maker Scania
posted a smaller than expected fall in first-quarter
earnings on Tuesday amid soft demand in its top markets, but
said a fall in orders at the end of the year had not worsened
going into 2012.
Operating profit at Scania, majority owned by Germany's
Volkswagen, fell to 2.32 billion crowns ($342.4
mill1ion) versus a year-ago 3.34 billion to come in above a mean
forecast of 2.13 billion seen in Reuters poll of analysts.
Shares in Scania rose on the news and were up 5.0 percent by
0738 GMT.
($1 = 6.7763 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm)