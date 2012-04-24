(Corrects day in first paragraph)

STOCKHOLM, April 24 Swedish truck maker Scania posted a smaller than expected fall in first-quarter earnings on Tuesday amid soft demand in its top markets, but said a fall in orders at the end of the year had not worsened going into 2012.

Operating profit at Scania, majority owned by Germany's Volkswagen, fell to 2.32 billion crowns ($342.4 mill1ion) versus a year-ago 3.34 billion to come in above a mean forecast of 2.13 billion seen in Reuters poll of analysts.

Shares in Scania rose on the news and were up 5.0 percent by 0738 GMT. ($1 = 6.7763 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm)