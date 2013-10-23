STOCKHOLM Oct 23 Truck maker Scania posted a bigger than expected rise in third-quarter order bookings on Wednesday as customers rushed to buy older models before sales are halted due to new emission rules coming into force at year-end.

Scania, majority owned by Germany's Volkswagen, said its order intake surged 29 percent year-on-year in the quarter to 21,809 vehicles, easily topping the 20 percent gain seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Operating profit rose to 1.97 billion Swedish crowns ($309.19 million) from a year-ago 1.88 billion to come in just short of the 2.03 billion seen by analysts. ($1 = 6.3715 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm, editing by Mia Shanley)