BRIEF-Citi Trends sends letter to stockholders regarding upcoming annual meeting
* Citi Trends, Inc. sends letter to stockholders regarding upcoming annual meeting
STOCKHOLM Oct 23 Truck maker Scania posted a bigger than expected rise in third-quarter order bookings on Wednesday as customers rushed to buy older models before sales are halted due to new emission rules coming into force at year-end.
Scania, majority owned by Germany's Volkswagen, said its order intake surged 29 percent year-on-year in the quarter to 21,809 vehicles, easily topping the 20 percent gain seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Operating profit rose to 1.97 billion Swedish crowns ($309.19 million) from a year-ago 1.88 billion to come in just short of the 2.03 billion seen by analysts. ($1 = 6.3715 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm, editing by Mia Shanley)
* Citi Trends, Inc. sends letter to stockholders regarding upcoming annual meeting
LONDON, April 11 Food consumed in the European Union is largely free of pesticide residues or contains levels within legal limits, posing little or no risk to consumers, the region's food safety watchdog said on Tuesday.