STOCKHOLM Dec 20 Swedish truckmaker Scania said on Tuesday it sees demand slowing further in various markets and will from January lower its production rate by around 15 percent in Europe and Latin America.

"The slowdown in Europe and the Middle East has continued. Meanwhile we are also seeing a lower rate of order bookings from other markets," Scania said in a statement.

"In Brazil there is uncertainty about the market trend during the first half of 2012 in light of the transition to new Euro 5 emission legislation and the trend of global demand for agricultural products and other commodities," it said.

Scania said the production cut would be handled within the terms of existing flexibility agreements at the company. It will not renew contracts of more than 1,000 fixed term temporary employees, it said.

Shares in the firm fell 1.1 percent at 1316 GMT.