STOCKHOLM Jan 29 Truck maker Scania said on Wednesday it was cutting production and 300 jobs in the face of a slump in European demand after posting a deeper than expected fall in orders in the final quarter of last year.

Scania, majority owned by Germany's Volkswagen, also said operating earnings rose to 2.52 billion Swedish crowns from 2.17 billion a year-ago to undershoot a mean forecast of 2.79 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The truck maker said order bookings in the quarter, dented by a hangover from a burst of purchasing of older but cheaper trucks ahead of new emission rules, fell 20 percent year-on-year compared to the 13 percent fall seen by analysts. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm)