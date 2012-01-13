STOCKHOLM Jan 13 Scania is
still working on cooperation with MAN, the Swedish
group said on Friday, playing down a report that owner
Volkswagen had dropped the idea of bringing its two
subsidiaries closer together.
"We don't really recognise what was reported in the
newspaper," Scania spokesman Hans-Ake Danielsson said, referring
to a report in Dagens Industri newspaper.
"We have had working groups with VW since last year looking
into possible areas of cooperaton ... These talks are on their
way and they are going on in a constructive and positive way,"
he added.
He said any merger of the companies was up to Volkswagen.
"Now we are looking at possible cooperation. One thing at a
time ...," he said.
Dagens Industri quoted an unnamed source as saying that
Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech had dropped the idea of
pushing Scania and MAN closer together as long as Scania
remained highly profitable.
(Reporting by Patrick Lannin)