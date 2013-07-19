STOCKHOLM, July 19 Scania : * H1 - operating income fell to SEK 3,971 m. (4,257), and earnings per share

fell to SEK 3.47 (4.06) * Says order bookings in Europe continued to improve during the second quarter * Says market share in Europe has increased * Says order bookings in Brazil and Argentina remained at a high level * Says in Latin America, too, Scania has captured market shares * Says will increase its daily production rate during the third quarter in

order to maintain short delivery times * Says a further increase is planned, starting in the fourth quarter