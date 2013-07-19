STOCKHOLM, July 19 Scania :
* H1 - operating income fell to SEK 3,971 m. (4,257), and
earnings per share
fell to SEK 3.47 (4.06)
* Says order bookings in Europe continued to improve during the
second quarter
* Says market share in Europe has increased
* Says order bookings in Brazil and Argentina remained at a
high level
* Says in Latin America, too, Scania has captured market shares
* Says will increase its daily production rate during the third
quarter in
order to maintain short delivery times
* Says a further increase is planned, starting in the fourth
quarter