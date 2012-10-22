STOCKHOLM Oct 22 Scania : * 9-month operating income fell to SEK 6,135 m. (9,657) * 9-month net sales decreased by 12 percent to SEK 57,261 m (64,795) * Says short-term outlook is very difficult to judge and imposes stricter demands for volume flexibility and cost control * Says in Europe, service demand is decreasing, which is partly offset by the ageing vehicle population