* Said on Saturday that it has increased its capital from 27,440,000 zlotys to 37,002,643 zlotys

* Said the company issued series B subscription warrants, subseries Ba, to Dadley Investments Sp. z o.o. entitling it to subscribe for series F shares at the price of 4.18 zloty per share

* Said Dadley Investments Sp. z o.o has executed all the warrants and acquired series F shares

* Said the total issue price of the series F shares amounted to 39,971,847.74 zlotys and has been fully paid through contractual set-off of part of the debt resulting from loan agreements with Dadley Investments Sp. z o.o

