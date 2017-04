Dec 29 Scatec Solar ASA :

* Closes project financing for $188 million investment in 104 MW Utah Red Hills solar plant in the United States

* Has entered into financing agreements totalling $157 million for construction of the 104 MW power plant in Utah, USA

When complete, Red Hills solar plant will be Scatec Solar's largest developed and constructed project in North America