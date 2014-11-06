Nov 6 Scatec Solar ASA

* Says Q3 EBIT profit 51.4 million Norwegian crowns versus loss 23.6 million crowns

* Says Q3 EBITDA profit 78.8 million crowns versus loss 0.6 million crowns

* Says revenue and profit development going forward will depend on timing for commencement and pace of execution of the project backlog and pipeline

* Says total power production is expected to increase from 73,736 MWh in Q3 to about 120,000 MWh in Q4

* Says from early 2015 Scatec Solar expects annual O&M revenues of 50-55 million crowns based on current plant performance