Brazil's Cyrela misses 1st-qtr estimates as home sales fall
SAO PAULO, May 11 Brazil's largest homebuilder Cyrela Brazil Realty SA said on Thursday it missed profit estimates in the first quarter, as home sales fell and cancellations remained high.
Nov 13 Standard Chartered Bank's Swiss unit will pay a $6.3 million penalty as part of a deal it reached with the U.S. Justice Department to avoid possible prosecution for helping Americans evade taxes, the department said on Friday.
The bank also agreed to cooperate in any criminal or civil proceedings involving U.S. accounts and to adopt procedures for avoiding future misconduct, the Justice Department said.
The Department, in return, will not prosecute the bank, provided that Standard Chartered fulfills follows the terms, the department said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn)
SAO PAULO, May 11 Brazil's largest homebuilder Cyrela Brazil Realty SA said on Thursday it missed profit estimates in the first quarter, as home sales fell and cancellations remained high.
SEATTLE, May 11 The U.S. aviation regulator must reapprove the engines on Boeing Co's 737 MAX jetliner before it can take flight and begin deliveries, the engine maker said on Thursday, after the new aircraft was grounded due to an engine problem.