BRIEF-Evercore Partners says 2 directors retire from board
* Evercore Partners says on april 24, board memebers Curt Hessler, Francois De Saint Phalle informed board of decision not to stand for re-election
Dec 10 SCBSM :
* Announced on December 9 its intention to proceed with cancellation of 6.5 percent of share capital
* Intends to distribute 0.05 euros per share
* Both resolutions will be submitted to the vote of the General Assembly of shareholders on December 17
* Subject to the General Assembly approval, the distribution will happen on Jan. 15, 2015
WASHINGTON, April 28 A U.S. appeals court on Friday blocked health insurer Anthem Inc's bid to merge with Cigna, upholding a lower court's decision that the $54 billion deal should not be allowed because it would lead to higher prices for healthcare.