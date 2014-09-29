Sept 29 Societe Centrale Des Bois Et Des Scieries De La Manche Sa :

* Says FY net income is 7.1 million euros, up 129 pct

* Says FY opreating income is 19.3 million euros, up 54 pct Source text: bit.ly/1rnC1L1