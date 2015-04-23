BRIEF-Alarko Holding Q1 net profit down at 17.1 million lira
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 17.1 MILLION LIRA ($4.77 MILLION) VERSUS 124.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
DUBAI, April 23 Saudi Cable Company has signed a deal with three of its main lenders to restructure 640 million riyals ($170.7 million) of debt, it said in a statement on Thursday.
The debt will be restructured over a period not exceeding eight years, it said without naming the lenders or giving other details of the restructuring.
The company maintains "normal operational relationships" with one of its lenders, from which it has borrowed 112.9 million riyals, although it has not complied with covenants on those loans, Saudi Cable added.
It is holding talks with another bank about the possibility of restructuring a further 99.6 million riyals of debt, with an agreement expected to be reached before the end of the second quarter, it said.
($1 = 3.7499 riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* REG-GLOBAL BIOENERGIES, CLARIANT AND INEOS RECEIVE MAJOR EU FUNDING TO DEMONSTRATE THE PRODUCTION OF ISOBUTENE DERIVATIVES FROM STRAW.