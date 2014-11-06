(Repeats without change to text)
Nov 6 Scentre Group :
* Announced a joint venture with GIC, singapore's sovereign
wealth fund
* Says venture in the ownership of five shopping centres
located in New Zealand with a combined gross value of NZ$2.1
billion
* Says following the transaction, Scentre Group will own a 51%
interest in each of the shopping centres
* Under the transaction, GIC will acquire a 49% ownership
interest from Scentre Group in 5 shopping centres in New
Zealand
* Says transaction is not expected to materially impact the
group's FFO
* Reconfirms forecast FFO of 10.88 cents per security with
distribution forecast of 10.2 cents per security for six months
ending 31 December 2014
* Source text for Eikon
*