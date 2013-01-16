SINGAPORE Jan 16 Shares of property developer SC Global that are freely traded on the Singapore Exchange have fallen below 10 percent of the firm's issued shares, paving the way for its delisting, a source close to the deal said on Wednesday.

SC Global, which specialises in high-end property projects, has been the subject of a privatisation offer by its chairman and largest shareholder Simon Cheong.

Under Singapore law, the majority shareholder can force the delisting of a firm once the public float dips below 10 percent.

SC Global said on Tuesday the public float had fallen to 11.6 percent.

Cheong has given minority shareholders until Jan 30 to accept his offer. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; editing by Keiron Henderson)