SINGAPORE Dec 14 Shares in Singapore's SC
Global Developments jumped as much as 13 percent on
Friday to a nearly three-year high after its second-largest
shareholder increased its stake in the company.
By 0122 GMT, SC Global shares were up 9.6 percent at
S$1.995, with a volume of 1.1 million shares, compared with a
full-day average volume of 3 million shares over the last five
sessions.
Second-largest shareholder Wheelock Properties (Singapore)
Ltd said it bought 1.066 million shares in SC Global at S$1.81,
raising its stake to 16.09 percent. Simon Cheong, SC Global's
chairman and largest shareholder, launched last week a
S$1.80-a-share offer to privatise the company.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Chris Gallagher)