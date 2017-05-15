FRANKFURT May 15 Thirteen people were injured,
four of them seriously, in an explosion at a German factory
operated by ball-bearings maker Schaeffler on Monday,
German police said on Twitter.
A spokeswoman for Schaeffler said the explosion in the town
of Eltmann occurred at around 10.15 am local time (0815 GMT),
adding it posed no danger to the public as no hazardous or toxic
substances were released.
The company is investigating the situation and will make
public further information as soon as it is available, she said.
Eltmann is located in Lower Franconia, a district of
Germany's southern state of Bavaria.
(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Andreas Cremer;
Editing by Maria Sheahan)