BERLIN Dec 17 German automotive supplier
Schaeffler has made 230 million euros ($248.7 million)
in provisions to cover potential damages claims related to a
European Union antitrust lawsuit over price rigging, the company
said.
The European Commission imposed a fine of 370 million euros
against Schaeffler last year after finding that the company had
engaged with rivals in manipulation of prices for roller
bearings for cars and trucks.
"The provision is intended to cover potential claims from
third parties in relation to the EU antitrust proceedings that
were closed in March 2014," Schaeffler said.
Schaeffler, the biggest shareholder in German auto parts and
tyre maker Continental, said on Thursday that it is
accounting for the provision as a special item in fourth-quarter
earnings before interest and tax (EBIT).
The company is sticking to its full-year target for an
operating EBIT margin of between 12 percent and 13 percent
before special items.
($1 = 0.9248 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by David Goodman)