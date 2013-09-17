* Schaeffler places 7.8 mln shares at 122.50 eur/shr
* To use an additional 325 mln eur to pay down debt
* Says gross debt to fall to 9 bln eur from 10.3 bln
* Continental shares fall 3.8 pct
FRANKFURT, Sept 17 German car parts maker
Schaeffler Group has sold a 3.9 percent stake in automotive
supplier Continental AG for about 950 million euros
($1.3 billion), taking advantage of a more than 20-year high in
Continental's share price to pay down debt.
Schaeffler, which makes ball bearings and clutches, said on
Tuesday it placed 7.8 million shares with international
investors at 122.50 euros apiece, a 3.5 percent discount to
Monday's closing price.
The move is one of several measures to cut debt after
privately-held Schaeffler's debt-financed takeover bid for
Continental in 2008 caused liabilities to soar. In July, it
struck a new credit agreement worth 3.9 billion euros.
Schaeffler will use proceeds from the placement and an
additional 325 million euros from its free cashflow to cut its
gross debt to about 9 billion euros from around 10.3 billion.
The transaction, managed by Goldman Sachs, cuts Schaeffler's
stake in Continental to about 46 percent from 49.9 percent.
It agreed not to sell any more Continental shares for 180
days and confirmed it considers the holding a "long-term
strategic participation".
Shares in Continental were down 3.8 percent at 122.10 euros
by 0743 GMT, the second-biggest decline on Germany's blue-chip
DAX index. The stock had climbed to 126.95 euros on
Monday, its highest in more than 22 years, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
($1 = 0.7489 euros)
