BERLIN, June 4 Owners of German engineering
group Schaeffler IPO-SHF.F have dumped its designated chief
executive a month before he was due to take office, Manager
Magazin reported on Wednesday, citing sources close to the
supervisory board.
The ball bearings maker in February picked Klaus Deller,
then head of commercial vehicle braking systems at supplier
Knorr-Bremse, to become CEO on July 1 and succeed interim head
Klaus Rosenfeld, who is also Schaeffler's finance chief.
Maria-Elisabeth Schaeffler and her son Georg Schaeffler, who
jointly own the ball bearings maker, have now blocked this move,
the monthly publication reported.
Instead, Rosenfeld, a close confidant of the Schaeffler
owners, will be installed as new CEO on Friday by the
supervisory board which will also pick technology chief Peter
Gutzmer as his deputy, the magazine said.
Schaeffler declined to make an immediate comment.
Schaeffler, the biggest shareholder in German auto parts and
tyre maker Continental, last month raised its sales
guidance for the year thanks to strong growth at its automotive
division, after posting a 17 percent gain in first-quarter Ebit
to 414 million euros.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Erica Billingham)