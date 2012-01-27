FRANKFURT Jan 27 German ball bearing
maker Schaeffler AG will sell 2 billion euros in bonds in the
short to medium term, its first corporate debt issue ever, as
part of an overall deal to replace an existing credit line and
significantly improve its maturity profile.
Some 7.7 billion euros ($10.11 billion) of a current
facility in place until June 2014 will be replaced with a
completely new 8 billion euro agreement with eight banks mainly
consisting of term loans with staggered maturities of up to five
years.
"With the loan agreement signed today and our planned
issuance of bonds we will diversify our funding sources and put
our financing on a more sustainable and broader basis," said
Klaus Rosenfeld, finance chief of Schaeffler AG, in a statement.
The privately held bearing maker is best known for its
spectacular debt-financed takeover of much larger Continental AG
that nearly bankrupted Schaeffler, had its banks
abandoned it.
As part of the bond sale, it will receive for the first time
ever credit ratings. Continental, controlled by Schaeffler, has
a single B rating that puts it squarely in junk territory.
In addition to the bond, the company said it plans to
syndicate the loan to further banks and institutional investors.
According to Schaeffler, the new banking consortium
comprises BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP
Morgan, LBBW, Royal Bank of Scotland and UniCredit.
($1 = 0.7615 euros)
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)