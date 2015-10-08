FRANKFURT Oct 8 Car parts maker Schaeffler set the issue price for its initial public offering (IPO) at 12.50 euros per share on Thursday, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

The company's stock is due to start trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange on Friday.

Gross proceeds of the IPO will total about 938 million euros ($1.06 billion), of which about 825 million will be attributable to Schaeffler.

($1 = 0.8880 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Madeline Chambers)