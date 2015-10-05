FRANKFURT Oct 5 German ball bearings and car
parts maker Schaeffler on Monday set a price range for its
initial public offering (IPO) of between 12.00 euros and 14.00
euros ($13.48-$15.72).
"Based on the mid-point of the price range, gross proceeds
would amount to approximately 975 million euros, of which
approximately 858 million would be attributable to Schaeffler
from the placement of the new shares," the company said in a
statement.
Schaeffler's shares are expected to be traded as of October
9 on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt
Stock Exchange under the symbol SHA.
($1 = 0.8903 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Stephen Coates)