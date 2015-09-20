(Fixes location of reporter)

Sept 20 German ball bearings and automotive parts maker Schaeffler AG is planning an initial public offering in Frankfurt to pay down debt, Bloomberg reported on Sunday.

Schaeffler could announce plans to list a stake of 20 percent to 30 percent as early as Monday, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1LGSXRq)

Schaeffler is planning to devise a special structure that would allow the Schaeffler family to retain control after the listing, Bloomberg added.

Schaeffler could not be reached outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)