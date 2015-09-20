BRIEF-Appaloosa LP takes share stake in Snap Inc and GM, ups share stake in Yahoo
* Appaloosa LP takes share stake of 100,000 class A shares in Snap Inc - SEC filing
Sept 20 German ball bearings and automotive parts maker Schaeffler AG is planning an initial public offering in Frankfurt to pay down debt, Bloomberg reported on Sunday.
Schaeffler could announce plans to list a stake of 20 percent to 30 percent as early as Monday, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1LGSXRq)
Schaeffler is planning to devise a special structure that would allow the Schaeffler family to retain control after the listing, Bloomberg added.
Schaeffler could not be reached outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)