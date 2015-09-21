* Schaeffler plans share sale to pay down debt
* IPO could raise more than 2.5 billion euros - sources
* About 166 mln shares to be offered in IPO
* Bookbuilding to start Sept. 28, listing to take place Oct.
5
(Adds IPO volume, CEO quotes)
FRANKFURT, Sept 21 German ball bearings and
automotive parts maker Schaeffler AG plans to list on the
Frankfurt stock exchange to restructure its finances seven years
after a takeover of rival Continental almost
bankrupted the family-owned group.
The Schaeffler initial public offering, scheduled for Oct.
5, could become Germany's largest listing this year, with one
source familiar with the matter saying that it could raise
significantly more than 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion).
Schaeffler plans to sell around a quarter of its stock, the
company said on Monday, making it the latest arrival in an
increasingly crowded initial public offering (IPO) market in
Germany.
Depending on the outcome of a bookbuilding, its size could
eclipse that of Bayer's 2.5 billion euro flotation of
its plastics unit Covestro and create and a candidate for
Germany's midcap index.
"This is the final step to realign refinancing, to
deleverage and to open up new growth opportunities," Schaeffler
Chief Executive Klaus Rosenfeld told Reuters.
Schaeffler's announcement comes after other German companies
including Covestro and digital classifieds group Scout24 have
unveiled listing plans. Others
such as shipping group Hapag-Lloyd and construction materials
group Xella are expected to follow
suit.
Germany is seeing a string of listings as companies try to
take advantage of robust equity markets and to lock in high
valuations ahead of a potential rise in interest rates, which
may lure investors towards fixed income products.
British payments processing firm Worldpay pressed ahead with
its plan to raise about 890 million pounds ($1.4 billion) in a
London listing last week after the U.S. Federal Reserve left
rates on hold.
Despite the rush to the stock exchange, equity capital
market bankers still expect there be sufficient investor
appetite for IPOs.
"Large, must-have assets will not have problems finding
enough investor demand. The big funds will likely sell some
stock of other car parts makers to invest in Schaeffler," one
banker said, who declined to be named.
"Investors also still have large amounts of cash at hand,"
the banker said.
DEBT REDUCTION
However, Schaeffler is not immune to the turmoil in China.
Schaeffler cut its forecast for 2015 revenue growth to about
4-5 percent on Monday, excluding currency swings, from previous
guidance for 5 to 7 percent, citing weaker than expected market
developments in recent months, especially in China.
Schaeffler will offer investors up to 166 million non-voting
shares, of which 100 million would be existing stock owned by a
holding company of the Schaeffler family and 66 million would be
new shares from the operating business, Schaeffler AG.
Proceeds from the IPO will be used to pay down debt both at
Schaeffler AG and Schaeffler Holding.
"Payments from own cash flow will let the group deleverage
by another 1 billion euros by 2018," CEO Rosenfeld said.
The debt is a legacy of Schaeffler's attempt to buy
Continental in 2008, a deal that unravelled during the financial
crisis although the family still owns 46 percent of the company.
By 2018, Schaeffler plans reduce its debt to less than 1.5
times its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and
amortisation (EBITDA), Rosenfeld said. That compares with 2.8
times EBITDA at the end of June.
Deutsche Bank and Citi are acting as so
called global coordinators of the listing, while Bank of America
and HSBC are acting as bookrunners.
($1 = 0.8846 euros)
($1 = 0.6435 pounds)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Maria Sheahan; Editing by Keith
Weir)