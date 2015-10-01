FRANKFURT Oct 1 German ball bearings and car parts maker Schaeffler is considering scaling down its initial public offering (IPO) as investors fret about Volkswagen's emissions scandal and markets remain volatile, three people familiar with the deal said.

The IPO will be postponed by at least a couple of days and will not take place next Monday as planned, the sources said.

They added that downsizing the IPO by selling fewer shares was one of the options being considered, while lowering the price was not.

"Schaeffler will not sell its shares on the cheap and if they are unable to reap the valuation they want, they will postpone the IPO by a couple of months," one of the sources said.

Schaeffler is currently assessing the investor feedback it received at various management presentations and no final decision has been taken yet, the sources said.

If the company feels that its chances of going ahead with the IPO are good enough, a price range could be announced as early as Friday or the beginning of next week, they added.

Schaeffler declined to comment.

Schaeffler announced plans for the Oct. 5 IPO last week, and a person familiar with the matter told Reuters at the time that it could raise significantly more than 2.5 billion euros ($2.79 billion). [ID:nL5N11R0DV}

($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)