By Arno Schuetze
FRANKFURT, Oct 5 German automotive parts maker
Schaeffler sharply reduced the size of its planned initial
public offering (IPO) on Monday, after delaying it last week in
the wake of the Volkswagen emissions scandal and
volatile markets.
VW accounts for more than 10 percent of sales at Schaeffler,
which makes ball bearings for products ranging from tools to
airplanes.
Schaeffler announced a price range for the offer of between
12 and 14 euros ($13.48-$15.72), to raise around 975 million
euros. Sources familiar with the matter had said the company's
initial plan was to raise roughly 2.5 billion euros, indicating
an IPO price of more than 15 euros a share.
The company said the issue would now go ahead on Friday.
Schaeffler, which is saddled with 10 billion euros in debt,
generates three quarters of its group revenue from the
automotive business and had to trim its IPO ambitions after the
Volkswagen scandal rocked auto shares and markets remained
volatile on fears of a China slowdown.
The German stock market's volatility index hovered
around 30 on Monday, while bankers usually say readings above 20
make IPOs difficult.
Sources told Reuters last week that Schaeffler would push
back its flotation and scale down the IPO.
The company, which has been family controlled, is placing 75
million non-voting shares, of which 66 million are new shares
issued by its operating business Schaeffler AG, and 9 million
existing stock owned by Schaeffler Verwaltungs GmbH, a holding
company of the Schaeffler family.
That compares with the group's original plan to place 166
million shares, including 100 million from the family holding.
After the flotation, only 11 percent of the company will be
widely held, but the family owners are planning to place
additional shares after a six-month lock-up period and thereby
achieve the free float goal of 25 percent, the company said.
Schaeffler also postponed a planned redemption of bonds -
so-called PIK Toggle Notes - worth 1.15 billion euros on Monday
and announced a refinancing of 700 million euros in debt with
800 million euros in new credit.
Deutsche Bank, Citi, Bank of America and HSBC - the banks
organising the IPO - granted 600 million euros in new term loans
as well as 200 million euros in revolving credit facilities,
Schaeffler said.
